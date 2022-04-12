Award Winning Baseball Photographer Bob Busser

Tony Salin Memorial Award Winner Bob Busser isn’t a typical photographer, because he concerns himself with mostly baseball, especially old ball parks. Time to go Beyond the Mic with the man who’s one of the few photographers with pictures in the MLB Hall of Fame.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.