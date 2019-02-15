Awesome Preview of NBC’s Elvis Tribute

Elvis has one of the most recognizable voices in the world. There’s no question that he is also one of the greatest vocalists of all time. There’s one thing about The King of Rock N Roll that I like more than anything. His passion for singing and performing. I’m off on Monday so in honor of Elvis Presley, on Sunday I will be watching this special drunk in my underwear. Afterwards, I will continue remembering Elvis by shooting the TV with my pistol and eating a peanut butter and banana sandwhich.

Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are digitally mixed with Presley’s performance of “If I Can Dream” from the 1968 Comeback Special.

Check it out on NBC this Sunday night! (02/17/19)