96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Baby #3’s on the way for Gabby Barrett

August 31, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner are expecting their third child.

The surprise announcement arrived Wednesday, August 30, via Gabby’s Instagram.

“SWIPE for a surprise,” the “I Hope” hitmaker captioned an Instagram carousel along with the hashtag #livingthedream. 

In the first photo, Gabby and Cade are featured sitting on the stage as Cade kisses his wife on her cheek. The second photo then shows a speaker displaying two hearts and the words “Baby #3” on it. The last slide is a greyscale video of Gabby listening to her baby’s heartbeat while lying on a bed.

Gabby and Cade got married in October 2019 and are parents to daughter Baylah May, 2, and son Augustine Boone, who arrived in October 2022.

Gabby’s currently #34 and rising on the country charts with “Glory Days,” which serves as the lead single from her forthcoming sophomore album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My TexasJosh Abbott Band With Pat Green
4:51pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:47pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
4:45pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:44pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
4:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins
3

Stripe Out Called for Texas Tech Home Opener
4

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
5

New Show Announcements Including Classic Cinema Series + Del Castillo Saturday Nite!