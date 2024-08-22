96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman confirms he’s not “New to Country” in music video

August 22, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Thought Bailey Zimmerman was a country greenhorn? Well, he’s proving you wrong in the action-packed “New to Country” music video.

The mini-movie-like visualizer opens with Bailey being reprimanded by a record label executive about his music video budget and questioned about his country authenticity.

“OK, so you get famous and you think you’re going to spend all of my money? What do you even know about country music with your little pretty white shoes, your blue-jean shorts, hell, you don’t even wear boots and you call yourself country?” the suited white-collar man asks.

Appalled by the doubt, the “Where It Ends” singer takes him to his hometown for a muddy country surprise.

“I’ll be laid up in the dirt before you еver take it from me/ So takе the boy out the truck, take the boy out the mud/ Put him up in a PJ, he’ll still try to get them 40s stuck/ So line ’em up, turn it up and keep it runnin’/ Say whatever you want, but I’m anything but new to country,” Bailey declares in the anthemic chorus.

You can watch the “New to Country” music video now on YouTube.

“New to Country” is Bailey’s latest release and follows his new single, “Holy Smokes,” and “Hell or High Water” from the Twisters soundtrack. 

To catch Bailey at a show near you, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
1:53pm
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
1:44pm
A Bar SongShaboozey
1:41pm
Body Like A Back RoadSam Hunt
1:38pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
1:26pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Yellowstone Casting for Lainey Wilson Concert Scene in Ft. Worth. Interested?
2

Water Line Construction to Begin Monday in Manhattan Heights
3

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to The Buddy Holly Hall in September!
4

City to Test Outdoor Warning System Sirens This Friday
5

Summer Moon New Location