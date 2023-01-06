96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman heads into 2023 with a handful of Platinum

January 6, 2023 2:00PM CST
Share
Bailey Zimmerman heads into 2023 with a handful of Platinum

ABC

2022 was a good year to be Bailey Zimmerman. The newcomer grabbed two Platinum singles: one with his first #1, “Fall in Love,” and another with his current hit, “Rock and a Hard Place.” 

That makes Bailey the reigning country king of RIAA’s Class of 2022, but not the only one who made an impressive showing. Avery Anna (“Narcissist”), Nate Smith (“Whiskey on You”), Chase Matthew (“County Line”) and Corey Kent (“Wild as Her”) all scored first-time Gold records.

A Gold record means combined sales and streaming equaled more than half a million units. For Platinum, on the other hand, it’s 1 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Good DirectionsBilly Currington
6:12am
If I Didnt Love YouJason Aldean/carrie Underwood
6:08am
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:05am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:01am
Boot Scootin BoogieBrooks & Dunn
5:58am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Explains His Love For Hunting & Guns
3

January 2023 Events
4

KPOT Establishment at Old Furr’s Location
5

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety