Bailey Zimmerman hits ‘Today’ with “Religiously”

August 8, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Bailey Zimmerman brought his star power to NBC’s Today on Tuesday, August 8.

Appearing as part of the Citi Music Series on Today, Bailey performed his latest single, “Religiously,” as well as his chart-topping hit “Rock and A Hard Place.”

Prior to his performances, the rising country superstar chatted with the show’s anchors about how and why he ditched his day job to pursue a singing career.

“Rock and A Hard Place” and “Religiously” are off Bailey’s acclaimed debut record, Religiously. The Album.

“Religiously” is currently in the top 10 and ascending the country charts.

