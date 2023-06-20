96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman joins Nickelback onstage for “Rockstar”

June 20, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Bailey Zimmerman surprised fans at the recent Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival in Bloomington, Illinois, when he joined Nickelback during their performance of “Rockstar.”

The “Fall In Love” hitmaker shared a video of the special moment on Instagram with the caption, “@nickelback let me sing Rockstar with them [fire + mindblown emoji] @tailgatentallboys was insane to say the least [rock on emoji] Shoutout to Chad for bein such a badass person.”

The video opens with Nickelback’s lead singer, Chad Kroeger, signaling for Bailey to come onstage. “Where’s Bailey? Let’s get Bailey to come out here! Bailey Zimmerman!” Chad shouts as the crowd erupts with cheers. Bailey arrives onstage to duet with Nickelback on their 2006 single.

To watch the full clip, visit Bailey’s Instagram. 

