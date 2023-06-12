Bailey Zimmerman plots 2024 headlining tour

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June 12, 2023 10:00AM CDT
ABC

Burgeoning country star Bailey Zimmerman has announced his 2024 RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR. 

The international trek kicks off stateside on February 1 in Los Angeles, with stops in cities such as Indianapolis, Salt Lake City, New York and Houston. Following his U.S. dates, Bailey will head across the pond for shows in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast. The tour will wrap in Dublin on May 20. 

Presale for Bailey’s community begins Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time. If you’re not part of it yet, sign up before Tuesday, June 13, at 11:59 p.m. or text (618) 228-3400 for the presale code.

Bailey’s debut album, Religiously. The Album., arrived in May. The expansive 16-song record includes the number-one hit singles “Fall in Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place,” as well as the title track, which serves as Bailey’s latest single.

For the full schedule of Bailey’s upcoming RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR., visit his website.

