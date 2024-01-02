96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman was fairly new to Nashville when he wrote “Where It Ends”

January 2, 2024 5:00AM CST
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

As “Where It Ends” continues its ascent on the country charts, Bailey Zimmerman shares how the heartbreak tune’s infectious melody came about. 

“I walked into the [songwriting] room one day and I was fairly new into town and I hadn’t been writing with a lot of people,” Bailey recalls to ABC Audio. Hit songwriters Grant Averill and Joe London were in the room, and as soon as a guitar riff was played, a melodic idea struck Bailey.

“All I could think in my head was like, ‘This is where it ends,’” Bailey recounts while singing the line to the tune of “Where It Ends.” “So I was like, ‘What if we did that?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s sick dude.’ I was like, “All right, let’s go.”

“Where It Ends” is the fourth single off Religiously. The Album. and follows the chart-topping hits “Fall in Love,” “Rock and a Hard Place” and the title track.

For tickets to Bailey’s headlining Religiously. The Tour., head to his website.

