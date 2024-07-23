96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman's just "enjoying the moment" on tour

July 23, 2024 3:00PM CDT
Disney/Tanner Yeager

If there’s one thing Bailey Zimmerman‘s not experienced on tour yet, it’s waking up thinking he’s home sweet home.

“All my band has been talking about that! ‘Man, have you woke up and, like, thought you were home?’ And I’m like, ‘No. I’ve never had that happen.’ ‘Like, dude, this morning I woke up and for some reason I just thought I was in my house and woke up and smacked my head on the top of my bunk.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t know how you do that,’” Bailey recounts in a press interview.

“No, I haven’t got that yet, but maybe one day,” he says.

What helps Bailey remember he’s on tour is being present with the wonderful opportunities at hand. 

“I think I’m just enjoying the moment, living in it right now,” the “Where It Ends” singer says. “I’m not letting it go too fast, so I kind of know where I’m at, what I’m doing.”

Didn’t get tickets to Bailey’s sold-out headlining tour? Fret not, you can still catch him opening for Luke Bryan on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Bailey’s latest releases include “New to Country,” “Holy Smokes” and “Hell or High Water” from the Twisters movie soundtrack.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

