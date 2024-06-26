96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman’s “New to Country” arrives on Friday

June 26, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Bailey Zimmerman‘s upcoming track, “New to Country,” is dropping Friday.

The uptempo summertime jam has been teased on Bailey’s socials, earning rave reviews from fans and artists just from the snippets. 

“DROPPPPPP ITTTTTTTTTTTTTTT,” RaeLynn commented.

“New to Country” is available for presave now.

Bailey’s latest releases include his new single, “Holy Smokes,” and “Hell or High Water” from Twisters: The Album.

While Bailey’s ongoing headlining Religiously. The Tour. is sold out, you can catch him opening for Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown‘s respective tours. 

For Bailey’s full tour schedule, head to baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

