96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and A Hard Place” tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for six weeks

May 2, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Share
Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

Bailey Zimmerman‘s “Rock and A Hard Place” has been holding steady atop Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart for six consecutive weeks.

According to Billboard, “Rock and A Hard Place” is the first Country Airplay number one that has remained at its chart-topping position “for at least six weeks” since Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof” reigned for 10 weeks.

Penned by Heath WarrenJacob Hackworth and Jet Harvey, “Rock and A Hard Place” is the follow-up to Bailey’s chart-topping debut single, “Fall In Love.”

Both singles will be featured on Bailey’s forthcoming debut album, Religiously, due out May 10. The title track serves as his third single on country radio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Blake Shelton's 'Barmageddon' Renewed for Season 2
5

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community