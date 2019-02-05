Bald Band Of Brothers

An eight-year-old boy in Oklahoma is already seeing what it’s like to have a band of brothers after his classmates banded together to show their support for their friend.

Luke Nelson recently lost all of the hair on his head due to alopecia — a medical condition that causes hair to fall out. His mother, Susan Nelson, says he’s had a hard time with it and was too embarrassed to leave the house without a hat. He doesn’t have to worry about that anymore.

Luke’s third-grade classmates stepped up and wanted to help. They put their heads together and decided that bald is beautiful, so they all got together one Saturday at a salon and had their heads shaved.

14 third-grade boys now all look alike and now Luke no longer has to feel different. He says, “It made me feel very good. I feel more confident. I can just be myself. I think it’s important to share my story to help all those other kids that feel different.”