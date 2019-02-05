Bald Band Of Brothers
By mudflap
|
Feb 5, 2019 @ 5:32 AM

An eight-year-old boy in Oklahoma is already seeing what it’s like to have a band of brothers after his classmates banded together to show their support for their friend.

Luke Nelson recently lost all of the hair on his head due to alopecia — a medical condition that causes hair to fall out. His mother, Susan Nelson, says he’s had a hard time with it and was too embarrassed to leave the house without a hat. He doesn’t have to worry about that anymore.

Luke’s third-grade classmates stepped up and wanted to help. They put their heads together and decided that bald is beautiful, so they all got together one Saturday at a salon and had their heads shaved.

14 third-grade boys now all look alike and now Luke no longer has to feel different. He says, “It made me feel very good. I feel more confident. I can just be myself. I think it’s important to share my story to help all those other kids that feel different.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 The Rockin’ 25 Voters Know College Basketball Bradley Cooper: “Terrified” About Performing At The Oscars Texas Tech Announces Basketball Ring of Honor Class Never Forget Your Debit Card At The Bar Again
Comments