Master Case Showcase

Join us in welcoming Maestra Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernandez as we culminate a weekend of Ballet de Mexico Master Class Instruction! Guest groups opening the show will be Baila! Baila! from Albuquerque, NM, Roy Lozano’s Ballet Folklorico de Tejas, from Austin, TX, and Lubbock’s very own Lubbock High Ballet Folklorico de Oro.

Headline entertainment will be provided by the extraordinary Mariachi Mexico Lindo of Lubbock, TX. Workshop participants will feature dances learned under the direction of Maestra Amalia Viviana over the course of the weekend, with live music by Mariachi Mexico Lindo.

When: Sunday March 17th

Where: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Time: 3pm