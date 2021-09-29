      Weather Alert

Ballet Lubbock Offers Early Access Tickets To The Nutcracker At The Buddy Holly Hall

Sep 29, 2021 @ 4:10pm

Lubbock, TX – This holiday season, Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker, presented by Market Street, will debut at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Thursday, December 9 through Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Ballet Lubbock is offering patrons to become a “Friend of the Ballet.” “Friends of the Ballet” have early access to tickets and may purchase tickets starting today, before going on sale to the general public on October 25, 2021.

Not only does becoming a “Friend of the Ballet” ensure the longevity of Ballet Lubbock’s cultural and educational programming, joining also comes with insider perks including complimentary performance tickets, access to special events, drink vouchers at the performance and early access to purchase tickets. Perks start at just $5 per month. To become a “Friend of the Ballet,” and for more information, go to www.balletlubbock.org or call (806) 785-3090.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

