Bareback rider Jess Pope had an 89-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s “Mayhem” to win Round 7.

Jess Pope’s success at the Wrangler NFR keeps picking up steam.

Pope had an 89-point ride on Big Stone Rodeo Inc.’s Mayhem to win Round 7. It was his second round win at the 2022 NFR as he also won Round 3 with an 86.5-point ride on Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Mr. Harry.

“I had never been on that horse,” Pope said. “That ride was fun, but it was a bit tough. He has a weird build; a real short back and he hits you in the back the whole time. It feels really empty when he starts turning back like that, but it worked out and I was pretty happy to have him.”

Pope, who won the average at the 2020 and 2021 NFRs, is leading the average with 606 points on seven head. He’s also leading the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $290,979.

“My mindset is I have the best job in the world, and I’m just tickled to be here. Whatever happens is going to happen and it sure beats the heck out of having to show up to an office every day and I’m thankful to get to ride bucking horses for a living.”

At the 2022 NFR, Pope has not had a ride lower than 85 points in the seven rounds.

