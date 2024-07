Need some college apparel to wear? Try Barefoot Campus Outfitter! Located at 2407 9th street in Suite 200 is the clothing store, set to have a grand opening in late August.

Barefoot Campus Outfitter allows one to shop shirts, hats, and more by college.

For a look at Barefoot Campus Outfitter’s selection and website, visit here. For a look at their Facebook page, visit here.