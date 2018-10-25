Baseball Announces 2018 Red & Black Series Dates

The five-game set will span one week starting Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m..

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2018 Red and Black series dates at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, which will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 31, and culminate on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The Red Raiders will begin the series of instrasquad scrimmages with game one on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m. Games two and three carry into the weekend with a 3:30 p.m. start Friday before a 2 p.m. first pitch Sunday. The final two games feature a Tuesday/Wednesday pairing with game four slated for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday before the series finale at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Team rosters will be announced before the series opener.

The annual Red and Black series marks the conclusion of the fall practice slate. Tech will return to full team activity in January in preparation of the 2019 season.

All five games will be open to the public and free of charge. In-game updates will also be provided on @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

Texas Tech Baseball Red and Black Series Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 31 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Nov. 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 4 – 2 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 6 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 7 – 3:30 p.m.

