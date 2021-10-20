Baseball Announces Red and Black Series Schedule

The Red Raiders will open the series with a Friday matinee for game one on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. followed by game two on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31. The finale will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. once again.
Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate. No live stats or streaming will be available.
Red & Black Series Schedule
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 29 (3 p.m.)
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 31 (1 p.m.)
Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 2 (3 p.m.)
Red Raiders, Rangers announce fall exhibition on Oct. 25
In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, Texas Tech baseball announced on Oct. 7 an exhibition contest between the Red Raiders and the Rangers’ Instructional League Program on Oct. 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. For more information, visit the following link.
