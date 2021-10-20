      Weather Alert

Baseball Announces Red and Black Series Schedule

Oct 20, 2021 @ 8:45am

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced Tuesday the schedule for the 2021 Red and Black Series, which is set to begin Friday, Oct. 29 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders will open the series with a Friday matinee for game one on Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. followed by game two on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31. The finale will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. once again.

Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate. No live stats or streaming will be available.

Red & Black Series Schedule
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 29 (3 p.m.)
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 31 (1 p.m.)
Game 3: Tuesday, Nov. 2 (3 p.m.)

Red Raiders, Rangers announce fall exhibition on Oct. 25
In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, Texas Tech baseball announced on Oct. 7 an exhibition contest between the Red Raiders and the Rangers’ Instructional League Program on Oct. 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. For more information, visit the following link.

 

Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER  Texas Tech Athletics

