Baseball to Play at Rangers’ Futures Camp in Frisco in October

Tech to square off against former Red Raider Josh Jung, Rangers minor leaguers at Dr Pepper Ballpark Oct. 4 & 6

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball will return to the Metroplex this October as the Red Raiders will take part in the Texas Rangers’ Futures Camp at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, the Rangers announced Tuesday.

The Red Raiders are scheduled for two exhibition contests against the Rangers’ Future Camp, which is comprised of roughly 40 minor leaguers, including former Red Raider Josh Jung. The first game will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:15 p.m. with the second tilt on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.

The Texas Futures Camp is in its first year and runs in conjunction with Texas’ Arizona Instructional League program in Surprise. The Frisco camp lasts from September 22 – October 6 and feature five collegiate programs, including TCU, Dallas Baptist, Grayson College and West Texas A&M.

Tickets are $10, and fans can lock in reserved seating for each game by visiting RidersBaseball.com.

Tech has been a regular at professional stadiums during the Tim Tadlock era. This marks the second time Tech will play at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, home of the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, this calendar year as the Red Raiders faced the likes of Mississippi State and Nebraska at the Frisco College Classic during the first week of March.

The Red Raiders will hold their first team practice of the fall on Monday, Sept. 30. Tech will announce dates for its annual Red & Black Series at a later date.

TEXAS FUTURES CAMP GAME SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Tuesday, September 24 Grayson College Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 26 Dallas Baptist University Globe Life Park in Arlington TBA

Saturday, September 28 West Texas A&M Univ. Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday, October 1 TCU Globe Life Park in Arlington 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 4 Texas Tech University Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, October 6 Texas Tech University Dr Pepper Ballpark, Frisco 12 noon

