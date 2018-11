Baseball’s Red & Black Game One Rescheduled

Game one will now be played on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 3:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Game one of Texas Tech baseball’s Red & Black series has been rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1, at 3:30 p.m., due to inclement weather.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m., but will now be played on Thursday.

Texas Tech Baseball Red and Black Series Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, Nov. 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Nov. 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 4 – 2 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 6 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 7 – 3:30 p.m.

Ty Parker