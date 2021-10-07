Baylor Chosen As Big 12 Favorite In Preseason Poll

Irving, Texas – For the 11th time since 2006, Baylor has been selected to win the 2021-22 Big 12 women’s basketball regular season crown, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. BU has tied or won 12 regular-season titles, including the last 11.
The Bears received seven first place votes (coaches are not allowed to vote for their own teams). Iowa State and Texas tied for second, with the Longhorns receiving two first place votes and the Cyclones earning one. West Virginia took over the fourth place spot, followed by Oklahoma in fifth, TCU in sixth and Oklahoma State in seventh. K-State and Texas Tech tied for eighth, while Kansas sits at 10th.
The 2021-22 season opens on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a full slate of non-conference games. Big 12 play is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 2.
2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Poll
Team (First-place votes) Points
1. Baylor (7) 79
2. Iowa State (1) 67
Texas (2) 67
4. West Virginia 58
5. Oklahoma 44
6. TCU 32
7. Oklahoma State 30
8. K-State 26
Texas Tech 26
10. Kansas 17
Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.