Bazzell Highlights Tech’s All-Conference Honorees

IRVING, Texas – Highlighted by catcher Kevin Bazzell earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors, 10 Red Raiders earned postseason All-Big 12 honors the league announced on Monday.

A native of Rockwall, Bazzell hit .312 this season for the Red Raiders with six home runs and 31 RBIs. Bazzell also hit 12 doubles and had an OPS of .898.

In addition to Bazzell earning second team honors, six different Red Raiders took home All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors: Damian Bravo, Gavin Kash, Cade McGee, TJ Pompey, Kyle Robinson and Drew Woodcox.

The Big 12s batting average champion, Bravo hit .384 this season with 20 doubles and 43 RBIs. He tallied 66 hits and scored 51 runs in his sophomore campaign.

Tech’s second honorable mention selection, Kash, had another strong year in 2024 hitting .305 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. Kash had a team leading 68 hits and recorded 31 extra-base hits.

The third Red Raider honorable mention selection, McGee, turned in a strong first season in the Scarlett and Black. McGee hit .286 with 14 home runs and a team-leading 51 RBIs. McGee slugged 1.044 with 50 hits and 44 runs scored.

Tech’s next honoree, Pompey, also shined in his first season with the Red Raiders. Pompey hit .290 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 49 RBIs. Pompey slugged .935 and also stole 12 bases.

Starting pitcher Kyle Robinson was the next Red Raider to take home all-conference honorable mention, as the righty pitched 70.2 innings with 73 punchouts. Robinson held opposing batters to a .268 average.

The final Red Raider to take home honorable mention honors, Woodcox, also had a career year in 2024. The Houston native hit .333 with a team-best 1.068 OPS. Woodcox hit 13 bombs, drove in 47 and had 11 doubles.

In addition to the seven honorable mention selections, the Red Raiders also placed three players on the All-Freshman team as Pompey and pitchers Parker Hutyra and Mac Heuer were named to All-Freshman team.

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics