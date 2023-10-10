96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Be part of the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience

October 10, 2023 4:15PM CDT
Share
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Country icons Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker and hit songwriter Bob McDill will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as members on Sunday, October 22, and you’re invited to a red carpet event ahead of the ceremony.

Happening from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Country Music Hall of Fame Red Carpet Experience will take place in front of the museum and feature interviews and trivia hosted by journalist Kelly Sutton and the museum’s Dana Romanello

Museum admission is not required for this special one-hour event.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
2

Shrek's Swamp Available On Airbnb
3

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy
4

Phillies Fan Not Allowed To Bring 'Support Gator' Into Stadium
5

Texas Tech, K-State selected for primetime kick on FS1