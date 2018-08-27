Bear Tries To Book At Stanley Hotel In Estes Park
By Kelli D'Angelo
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 1:11 PM

The video was taken last Wednesday at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.  Maybe he was looking for Jack Nicholson?  Or maybe this is a GHOST of a bear, and not really a bear.  Uh-oh.

