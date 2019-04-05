Beard Competition Raises Money For Sick Children

A charity organization dedicated to helping sick children in Montana is running a fun contest to help make their wishes come true.

Make-A-Wish Montana is hosting a battle of the beards to raise money for those kids.

Contestants post pictures of their themselves and their epic beards And then, spectators can vote for those beards by making a donation. And, each donation they collect helps the beard climb the leaderboard.

Organizers say 54 kids in Montana are currently on the wish waiting list — and this event will help the organization grant 40 of them sometime in 2019.