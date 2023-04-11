96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Beat the heat with Trisha Yearwood’s Sweet Tea cocktail

April 11, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Dominik Bindl / Contributor

Summer’s right around the corner, and there’s no better thirst quencher in the South than good ol’ sweet tea. Introducing: Trisha Yearwood‘s Sweet Tea in a Cup Cocktail Mix.

Available now at Williams Sonoma, the mixer boasts strong flavors of black sweet tea and hints of lemon.

Trisha recently endorsed the mixer on Twitter with a simple “Cheers!” while sharing Williams Sonoma’s tweet.

For the perfect thirst quencher, it’s recommended to serve the mixer with lemonade over ice. And to enjoy a great summertime adult beverage, add vodka, rum, tequila or whiskey to the drink.

Trisha Yearwood’s Sweet Tea in a Cup Cocktail Mix can be purchased for $22.95 for a single bottle or $45.90 for a set of two. Grab yours today at Williams Sonoma.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
5:10pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
5:07pm
Whiskey GlassesMorgan Wallen
5:03pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
4:59pm
Girl CrushLittle Big Town
4:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Why is Old Dominion Forced to Postpone 3 Shows?