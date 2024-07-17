96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Behind the Bribes: Craig Whitlock’s Insight into the “Fat Leonard” Saga

July 16, 2024 9:35PM CDT
Behind the Bribes: Craig Whitlock’s Insight into the “Fat Leonard” Saga
Craig Whitlock / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Next up is an explosive episode featuring Craig Whitlock, an investigative journalist from the Washington Post. Dive into the shocking ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal, where a con man swindled the U.S. Navy. For years through bribery, booze-fueled orgies, and unchecked greed Leonard Francis bilked the United States. Whitlock reveals how he sifted through terabytes of government data to piece together this incredible story. If you’re fascinated by true crime and high-stakes investigations, this episode is a must-listen. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

