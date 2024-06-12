96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Behind the Glam: Catherine Ariale on Touring with “The Cher Show”

June 12, 2024 5:58AM CDT
Behind the Glam: Catherine Ariale on Touring with “The Cher Show”
American Theatre Guild / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Join Catherine Ariale, the talented singer and actor, as she discusses her journey portraying glam pop icon Lady Cher in the National Broadway tour of “The Cher Show.”

The Cher Show will be out at Buddy Holly Hall with 4 performances Friday the 14th – Sunday the 16th. Get your tickets here.

Discover how the applause fuels her passion, her musical roots, and how fast she can solve a Sudoku puzzle. We’ll cover her career, personal anecdotes, and what makes this tour a defining moment in her life. Catherine Ariale goes Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

