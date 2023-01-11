96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Ben Affleck Seen Working Part-Time at Dunkin

January 11, 2023 9:10AM CST
If you’re a fan of Ben Affleck, you know that he is a huge Dunkin fan, but it’s still up in the air as to why the movie star was working at a Dunkin drive-thru.   A fan snapped a photo of Ben serving lattes at a Dunkin in Medford, Connecticut, on Tuesday and was said to be “incredibly funny and quick-witted.”  According to the woman, Lisa Mackay, she was told that Ben was in the process of filming a commercial at the time she came by to pick up her order.   The folks at Dunkin had no further comment on why Ben was working the drive-thru.

 

