Best “Truck” ever? Why Lainey was skeptical about HARDY’s song

February 16, 2023 5:00AM CST
ABC/Connie Chornuk

There’s no doubt Lainey Wilson is truckin’ right along on the country chart: Her own “Heart Like a Truck” is in the top five, while her duet with HARDY is just a few steps behind in the top 10.

While the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year was always down to collaborate with her friend, she was a little skeptical about “Wait in the Truck” — but in a good way.

“He sent this song to me and he said, ‘You know, I think this is one of the best songs I’ve ever written and I’d love for you to be a part of it,’” Lainey recalls. “Well, you know, I think everything that HARDY writes is incredible. He’s just an incredible songwriter, not just here in Nashville, but the entire world. And the way that he tells a story is pretty insane.”

“But I thought, ‘I don’t know if this is gonna be the best song you’ve ever written,’” she continues. “‘You know, I’d love to dig through your catalog and actually see what the rest of the songs that you write are like.’”

Once she heard it, Lainey decided HARDY was right.

“I’d have to agree,” she tells ABC Audio. “The story that it’s telling, it is about domestic violence. It’s a topic that a lot of people don’t wanna talk about. But I’m more than happy to shed a little bit of light on a really dark, a dark thing.”  

Lainey continues on her Country with a Flare Tour as both her hits scale the chart.

