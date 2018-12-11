Sean Dillon goes Beyond the Mic with Tracy Byrd
By Sean Dillon
|
Dec 11, 2018 @ 2:13 PM

Today we talk to a man who would have been a bass fisherman, painted houses while trying to hit it big and has a cricket story . Sean Dillon goes Beyond the Mic with Tracy Byrd.

Tracy will be in town December 14th for a concert benefiting CASA. Tickets are available at any Select a Seat location.

 

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

