Big 12 announces four-year scheduling matrix

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday its four-year scheduling matrix for the 2024-27 football seasons as the league will move to 16 members with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah prior to the 2024 campaign.

As part of the scheduling matrix, the Big 12 looked to maintain the current 5/4, 4/5 home and away rotation for all 16 members to minimize non-conference scheduling disruptions. Other important factors were balancing annual travel by distance and time zones as well as maintaining connectivity to rivalries without compromising a balanced rotation for all teams.

During the four-year period, all league teams will play one another at least once at home and on the road. The Big 12 will have four in-state protected rivalries with Baylor-TCU, Arizona-Arizona State, BYU-Utah and Kansas-Kansas State that will be played annually with other matchups set to take place three times over the four-year span.

For the Red Raiders, Texas Tech will face Arizona State (2024-26), Baylor (2024, 2026-27), Houston (2025-27), Oklahoma State (2024-26), TCU (2024, 2026-27 and West Virginia (2024-26) a total of three times over the next four seasons.

The Red Raiders will host five Big 12 contests at home in 2024 as Arizona State and Colorado will both travel to Lubbock as will Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia. Texas Tech will play at Arizona, TCU, Oklahoma State and Iowa State during league play following a non-conference slate that features home dates with Abilene Christian (Aug. 31) and North Texas (Sept. 14) with a road trip to Oregon (Sept. 7) in between.

Dates for Texas Tech’s 2024 conference schedule will be announced in the coming months by the league office.

TEXAS TECH FUTURE BIG 12 OPPONENTS (2024-27)

2024

Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia

Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU

2025

Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, UCF

Away: Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, Utah, West Virginia

2026

Home: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, TCU, West Virginia

Away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oklahoma State

2027

Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah

Away: BYU, Houston, Kansas, TCU, UCF

Release Provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics