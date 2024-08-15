Big 12 Announces Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Twenty-eight Big 12 student-athletes have been selected to receive 2023-24 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships, the Conference announced.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services’ pioneer who passed away in March 2005. The list of all-time recipients has grown to 529 since the inception of the league in 1996-97. Starting in 2002-03, additional funding increased scholarship award winners to two per member institution.

To date the Big 12 has provided over $3.9 million for postgraduate education. The individual grants began at $2,500 in 1996-97, were raised to $5,000 in 1999 and increased to $6,900 for 2004-05. The awards climbed to $7,500 in 2006-07, moved to $9,000 in 2011-12 and have been at $10,000 since 2013-14.

Criteria for the awards includes a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.200 on a 4.000 scale and participation in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. The student-athletes must graduate from their respective member institutions and enroll in graduate or professional school of their choice within 15 months of their selection of the postgraduate scholarship.

Baylor Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua Men’s Basketball Baylor Shaylon Govan Softball BYU Jacob Boren Football BYU Kaavya Sawhney Women’s Tennis UCF Paul Rubelt Football UCF Shannon Doherty Softball Cincinnati Drew Hawthorne Men’s Swimming Cincinnati Grace Hirschmann Lacrosse Houston Matt Byrnes Football Houston Hedda Grelz Women’s Swimming & Diving Iowa State Benjamin Monroe Wrestling Iowa State Ashley Bengtson Swimming & Diving Kansas State Joe Placek Men’s Track and Field Kansas State Loren Hinkle Volleyball Kansas Terry Robinson Men’s Track and Field Kansas Shira Elinav Soccer Oklahoma State Carson Sager Men’s Basketball Oklahoma State Angelica Pfefferkorn Women’s Golf Oklahoma Josh Heindselman Wrestling Oklahoma Ragan Smith Women’s Gymnastics TCU Parker Hughes Men’s Swimming TCU Sydnie Young Women’s Equestrian Texas Gabriel Lozano Quiroga Football Texas Kathia Nitsch Rowing Texas Tech Caleb Dean Men’s Track and Field Texas Tech Onaara Obamuwagun Women’s Track and Field West Virginia Caleb Dowling Wrestling West Virginia Laurna Atkins Rowing

Release Provided By Big 12 Conference