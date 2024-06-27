Big 12 Announces Opponent Matrix for Basketball

LUBBOCK – Twenty matchups for the Texas Tech men’s basketball schedule were revealed on Thursday with the Big 12 announcing its opponent matrix for the 2024-25 season. Last season, the Big 12 basketball schedule shifted away from the traditional home-and-away series with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the conference and adjustments continue this year with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joining.

With the four new additions and a couple subtractions, each of the 16 men’s basketball programs in the conference will now play five Big 12 opponents twice and the other 10 conference opponents once (home or away) for a total of 20 conference games – up from 18 which has been the standard since the 2011-12 season. The Red Raiders are slated to play home-and-away matchups next season against Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State and TCU. The home-only opponents for Tech has Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, UCF and West Virginia coming to Lubbock, while the Red Raiders will travel to play at BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State and Utah.

Dates, times and television designations will be announced when available. Tickets for home Big 12 games at Texas Tech will be made available first to Red Raider Club Members and Red Raider Basketball season ticket holders through a special pre-sale.

TEXAS TECH BIG 12 MATCHUPS

Home-and-away: Arizona, Arizona State, Houston, Oklahoma State, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Colorado, Iowa State, West Virginia

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah

Texas Tech is coming off a season where it finished tied for third in the Big 12 standings with an 11-7 record in head coach Grant McCasland’s first season leading the program. The Red Raiders reached the Big 12 Championship semifinals and earned a trip to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Tech finished the season with a 23-11 overall record – the 17th time in program history with 20 or more wins, was 15-2 at home and its postseason berth was the sixth time in eight tournaments the program advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

–TECH–

Release Provided By WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics