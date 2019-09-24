Big 12 Announces Women’s Basketball Television Slate

Lady Raiders set for 10 TV appearances in 2019-20.

The Texas Tech women’s basketball team is set to appear on television 10 times during the 2019-20 season, with all 10 of those games being played at home.

The Big 12 Conference announced its TV schedule for the season, which includes a combined 33 appearances on ESPN Networks and FOX Sports Networks, including three Lady Raider games. Texas Tech’s home game against Texas will air on ESPNU on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. The Lady Raiders will also host Baylor (Feb. 18 – 7 p.m.) and TCU (March 1 – 12 p.m.) with both games on FOX Sports Networks.

Third Tier Broadcasts:

In addition to the three games on the Big 12 slate, Texas Tech will have seven third tier broadcasts in 2019-20, beginning with the team’s season opener against Sam Houston State on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest. It will be the first of three nonconference games on the TV schedule, which also includes Ole Miss (Dec. 4 – 7 p.m.) on FOX+ and Houston Baptist (Dec. 15 – 12 p.m.) on FOX Sports Southwest.

Four other Big 12 games will be broadcast in addition to the three selected by the conference. The Lady Raiders’ conference opener against Iowa State (Jan. 3 – 7 p.m.) will be televised, along with home games against Kansas State (Jan. 11 – 3 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 1 – 3 p.m.). Each of those games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Southwest. Tech’s final home game of the year against West Virginia (March 4 – 8 p.m.) will be televised on FOX+.

The entire postseason conference championship will be televised for the seventh consecutive year beginning with the two first round contests on FCS. Quarterfinal games will air on FOX Sports Regional Networks for the 19th consecutive year while the semifinals will make an appearance on FS2. The Championship final will be showcased on ESPN2 on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m. CT.

TEXAS TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TV SCHEDULE

Nov. 14 Sam Houston State Lubbock, TX FSSW 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 Ole Miss Lubbock, TX FOX+ 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 Houston Baptist Lubbock, TX FSSW 12 p.m.

Jan. 3 Iowa State Lubbock, TX FSSW 7 p.m.

Jan. 11 Kansas State Lubbock, TX FSSW 3 p.m.

Feb. 1 Oklahoma State Lubbock, TX FSSW 3 p.m.

Feb. 9 Texas Lubbock, TX ESPNU 1 p.m.

Feb. 18 Baylor Lubbock, TX FSN 7 p.m.

March 1 TCU Lubbock, TX FSN 12 p.m.

March 4 West Virginia Lubbock, TX FOX+ 8 p.m.

—TECH—

Harry Endicott