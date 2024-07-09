Big 12 Conference and Microsoft Announce First-Ever Partnership to Bring Microsoft Tablets to College Football Sidelines and Coaching Booths

LAS VEGAS – The Big 12 Conference and Microsoft have announced a partnership that will see Microsoft Surface devices provided to each Big 12 football program for use throughout the 2024 season. This is Microsoft’s first partnership in college athletics and across A4 conferences.

These tablets will be available for usage on the sideline and in the coaching booth, allowing players and coaches access to video review in-game. Microsoft has served as the Official Technology Partner for the National Football League since 2013, where all 32 NFL clubs utilize Microsoft Surface devices.

“The Big 12 is excited to announce our partnership with Microsoft that will see their Surface devices across our sidelines and in our coaching booths this fall. We look forward to continuing to be innovative and grow Big 12 Football, and we are thrilled to do so alongside a pioneering company such as Microsoft.” – Scott Draper, Chief Football & Competition Officer, Big 12 Conference.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Big 12 Conference for the 2024 NCAAF season as they continue to innovate in football and technology. We look forward to bringing our joint expertise together to evolve the game and further empower student-athletes and coaches.” – Gabe Rudolph, Sr. Manager, Sports Partnerships, Microsoft.

Earlier this year, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the use of tablets to view in-game videos. Teams can have up to 18 active tablets for use in the coaching booth, sideline, and locker room. Tablets cannot be connected to other devices to project larger additional images and cannot include analytics, data or data access capability or other communication access. All team personnel will be allowed to view the tablets during the game.