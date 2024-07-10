96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Big 12 Conference Launches First-Ever Big 12 Alumni Council

July 10, 2024 9:07AM CDT
Share
Big 12 Conference

LAS VEGAS – Today, the Big 12 Conference announced the formation of the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council.

Membership of the Big 12 Alumni Council includes:

Arizona Richard Jefferson
Arizona Jennie Finch
Arizona State Lawrence Guy
Arizona State Briann January
Baylor Whitney Canion
Baylor Robert Griffin III
BYU Steve Young
BYU Ashley Hatch
UCF Tacko Fall
UCF Shaquem Griffin
Cincinnati Jordan Thompson
Cincinnati Kevin Youkilis
Colorado Joel Klatt
Colorado Shelley Sheetz
Houston Andre Ware
Houston Natara Holloway Branch
Iowa State Ashley Joens
Iowa State Georges Niang
Kansas Wayne Simien
Kansas Lynette Woodard
Kansas State Kindred Wesemann Orpin
Kansas State Tyler Lockett
Oklahoma State Tiffany Bias Patmon
Oklahoma State Brandon Weeden
TCU Marshall Newhouse
TCU Zahna Medley Kindred
Texas Tech Cody Campbell
Texas Tech Carolyn Thompson
Utah Stevenson Sylvester
Utah Charmelle Green
West Virginia Georgeann Wells
West Virginia Mike Gansey

“I’m thrilled to serve on the first-ever Big 12 Alumni Council,” said former BYU QB and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the Big 12, and I look forward to being a resource for Commissioner Yormark and his team as the Conference continues to thrive.”

“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”

The Big 12 Alumni Council is comprised of 32 former student-athletes from men’s and women’s programs across each Big 12 institution. The Council was created to leverage the experience and expertise of some of the Big 12’s most notable student-athlete alumni as the Conference enters a new era. These alumni will provide guidance and insights surrounding a variety of topics, including brand building, athlete relations, storytelling, digital content and much more.

In turn, each Council member will receive a variety of resources and amenities, including networking access to the Big 12’s Business Advisory Board for professional networking, league support of council member’s community initiatives, media opportunities on behalf of the league and VIP access to all Big 12 Championships and Conference events.

The Council will be overseen by Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and VP of Communications & Strategy Clark Williams. The Council will kick off in August 2024, as the Big 12 officially becomes a 16-team league.

Recently Played

She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
1:02am
Two Black CadillacsCarrie Underwood
12:58am
Settling DownMiranda Lambert
12:55am
Cowboys Cry TooKelsea Ballerini W/ Noah Kahan
12:52am
It'S A Great Day To Be AliveTravis Tritt
12:48am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith To Be Honored With Star-Studded Nashville Celebration
2

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Celebrate 18 Years Of Marriage
3

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
4

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
5

Top 5 Things to Do in July With Your Kids