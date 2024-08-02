Big 12 Officially Welcomes Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah into Conference

IRVING, TEXAS – Today, the Big 12 Conference officially welcomes Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah. Below, please find quotes from Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, as well as quotes from leadership and student-athlete alumni of each program surrounding their entry into the Big 12 Conference.

Commissioner Brett Yormark: “I’m thrilled to officially welcome Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah into the Big 12 family. I’m incredibly excited about what each school brings to our league both on and off the field – great markets, great fan bases and great brands, in addition to athletic and academic excellence. With this move, we become a national Conference, and there’s no better time than right now to be a part of the Big 12.”

Arizona

Richard Jefferson, Men’s Basketball Alumni: “As the landscape of college athletics continues to change, I’m excited that the University of Arizona is now a member of the Big 12 Conference. It’s a natural fit with the passion and energy that Wildcat Nation brings to the table along with the history and tradition across the board. As a proud U of A alum, I look forward to rooting on the Wildcats as they compete at the highest level.”

President Dr. Robert C. Robbins: “The Big 12 is a conference on the rise and a perfect fit for the University of Arizona. It is much more than just a change in our competitive landscape. Together, we are creating new opportunities for student-athletes and building a new model for college athletics. The increased exposure and resources that come with being part of the Big 12 will benefit Arizona Athletics and our entire university community. We begin this new chapter honoring our traditional rivalries and forging new ones with universities that have exceptional programs and passionate fans who share our love of competition and commitment to academic excellence. We look forward to raising our game across all sports, supporting our exceptional student-athletes, and re-establishing our winning Wildcat tradition as proud members of the Big 12. Bear Down. Go Cats.”

Director of Athletics Desire Reed-Francois: “This is an exciting day for our Arizona student-athletes, coaches, staff, student body, alumni and fans across the world as we officially join the Big 12 Conference. The Arizona brand is already well-known and joining the Big 12 creates new opportunities for our student-athletes and our university. As a U of A alum, I am proud that we will have a bigger platform to showcase our student-athletes, the transformational work of our faculty and staff and our incredible community and state. As we navigate through the changes in college athletics, we will work tirelessly to create and support a new modern model that emphasizes the student-athlete experience and competing at the highest level.”

Arizona State

Anthony Robles, Wrestling Alumni: “Competing in the Big 12 will be a fantastic experience not only for Sun Devil Wrestling, but all of Sun Devil Athletics. The Conference will be intense, fun, passionate and competitive — all things that I know our university wants in the future. The Big 12 can and will help all present and future Sun Devils reach their dreams just like I was able to do. I can’t wait to watch us compete.”

President Michael Crow: “Arizona State University and its nearly 700 student athletes are excited to join the diverse collection of high quality institutions in the Big 12 Conference and eager to begin our first year of competition. Change is rejuvenating and as we have begun building closer relationships over the past year and become a part of this outstanding conference, we are highly motivated to share the innovative spirit that defines ASU. In the evolving model of college sports today, we look forward to working together to inspire students, alumni and fans throughout the conference and across the country in engagements that will drive us all to be our best and to set new standards of excellence in all that we do.”

Director of Athletics Graham Rossini:“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ASU and Sun Devil Athletics as we proudly join the Big 12! We can’t wait to maintain our rivalries with the Four Corner schools while building new traditions and connections with the outstanding universities we now join in this exciting national conference. Together, we’ll ignite new ways for our passionate Sun Devil fans to connect and experience game day like never before. Additionally, we’ll create important new resources and opportunities, propelling our incredible student-athletes to achieve success in the classroom and at the highest levels of competition.”

Colorado

Shelley Sheetz, Women’s Basketball Alumni and current Assistant Coach: “We’re excited to be back in the Big 12. We had some great games and rivalries with schools like Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and we’re looking forward to more great games and rivalries with the other new members. It’s an exciting new chapter for the Colorado Buffaloes.” – Shelley Sheetz

Chancellor Justin Schwartz: “The University of Colorado Boulder is excited to return to the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12, like CU, represents big, bold ideas, and we’re looking forward to working with our conference partners to chart an exciting new path both in and out of athletic competition.”

Director of Athletics Rick George: “We’re excited to be back home in the Big 12 Conference, not just because of our rich history in the league, but especially because of the bright future ahead. In the current landscape of immense change within the world of collegiate athletics, the Big 12 is an innovative, dynamic leader. We’re looking forward to adding CU to a strong group of member institutions that will have an enormous impact on college athletics now and in the future.”

Utah

Stevenson Sylvester, Football Alumni: “As a former student-athlete, watching the University of Utah’s rise to national prominence fills me with immense pride. Utah exemplifies the values of hard work, determination and a relentless grind. From its days in the Western Athletic Conference to its success in the Mountain West and the Pac-12, Utah has consistently stood tall and distinguished itself from the competition. As a proud Utah alumnus, I’m thrilled that with this move to the Big 12 we’re joining a prominent and established conference, affirming that Utah is right where we belong. A ‘Utah Man am I,’ Go Utes!”

President Taylor Randall “As we join the Big 12 Conference, we are thrilled to align with a community of institutions that values both athletic excellence and academic achievement. We can’t wait to bring the U’s competitive spirit to this dynamic conference. Under Commissioner Yormark’s leadership, the Big 12 is poised for remarkable achievements. We look forward to contributing to his innovative vision, which will undoubtedly benefit the intercollegiate athletics landscape and the success of our student-athletes.”

Director of Athletics Mark Harlan: “We are excited to officially join the Big 12 Conference and begin an incredible new era in Utah Athletics history. We are joining a conference that has a bold vision and a drive for innovation under the leadership of Commissioner Yormark, and we look forward to playing a strong role in that growth and evolution. It is a great fit for us and for our fans. We are grateful for the opportunity to develop new traditions and compete with programs with passionate fan bases and rich history, and eager to introduce them to what makes Utah special.”