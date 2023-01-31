Big 12 Releases 2023 Football Schedule

By Stratton Sims

Alpha Media USA

Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference have released the upcoming 2023 football schedule, which holds a different look than years passed, as three of the four new universities added to the Big 12 Conference look to face the Red Raiders in the regular season.

The Red Raiders look to start off their season with three non-conference games, before jumping into conference play. The non-conference games for Texas Tech will consist of the Red Raiders first traveling on the road to Wyoming for the season opener on Sept. 2, then returning back to Lubbock to face Oregon and Tarleton State.

The second-year head coach of the Red Raiders, Joey McGuire, looks to lead the team into conference play as they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers in their one of five road conference games on Sept. 23.

The Big 12 home opener for Tech will come the following week, as the Red Raiders face off against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 30 at AT&T Jones Stadium, as the two meet again after a thrilling win last year that put Tech on top, 33-30.

Other conference road games consist of the Red Raiders traveling to play Baylor (Oct.7), newly added university BYU (Oct. 21), Kansas (Nov. 11), and caps off with Texas being the last road game, which will take place on Nov. 24, the Friday following Thanksgiving.

The Red Raiders will also host the 2022 National Championship runner-up TCU in another non- Saturday game, as the two play on Nov. 2, which falls on a Thursday. It will be the first Thursday game since 2016 for Tech, as the Red Raiders look to remain at a perfect 2-0 on Thursday games since joining the Big 12.

Along with Houston and TCU, former Big 12 Conference champions Kansas State will face off in Raiderland on Oct. 14, as well as UCF Knights on Nov. 18, for the last home and conference game of the season.

As a part of the NCAA’s new 14-team format starting in 2023, Texas Tech will not play against Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State or new conference addition Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

Season Tickets for all six home games are currently one sale, and are listed as low as $185 a seat. The Texas Tech Ticket Office is offering an eight-month payment plan through today, before moving to a seven-month payment option on Wednesday. Current season ticket holders have until Feb. 28 to renew their seats and parking for the 2023 season.

For more information or to become a season ticket holder, contact the Athletic Ticket Office at (806) 742-TECH or visit TexasTech.com.