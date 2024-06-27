96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Big 12 Releases Conference Schedule Matrix For Women’s Basketball

June 27, 2024 10:14AM CDT
Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 announced the 2024-25 conference schedule matrix on Thursday morning, featuring 18 league games and four new conference opponents.

 

Texas Tech will play one-game home contests against BYU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Cincinnati and West Virginia. The Lady Raiders will also travel to six other opponents for one game as they head to Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and UCF.

 

Tech is set to play a two-game series against three conference opponents on the season, including new foe, Colorado, Houston and TCU.

 

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

 

Season ticket options for the entire 2024-25 Lady Raider season are on sale now. For more information, fans can contact the Texas Tech Ticket office at 806-742-TECH (8324) or by visiting Texastech.com/tickets.

 

Big 12 Schedule Matrix

Home Only

BYU, Utah, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Cincinnati, West Virginia

 

Away Only

Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF

 

Home and Away

Colorado, Houston, TCU

 

–TECH–

Release Provided By Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics

