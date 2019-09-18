Big 12 Women’s Basketball Schedule Announced

The full 2019-20 Lady Raider basketball schedule is now available

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference released the league’s 2019-20 women’s basketball composite schedule on Monday,

The Lady Raiders announced the non-conference portion of the schedule in August that features nine home games. The conference slate features a double round-robin format for the eighth-consecutive year consisting of 18 games with squads playing each other twice. The team(s) that finishes with the highest winning percentage in league games will be crowned the Big 12 regular-season champion. The team opens the 2019-20 campaign on Nov. 14 when it hosts Sam Houston State in Lubbock.

The Lady Raiders will open the conference slate with a home game against Iowa State on Friday, Jan. 3 at United Supermarkets Arena, followed by a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, to face off with TCU on Jan. 8.

Texas Tech returns home on Jan. 11 for a matchup with Kansas State in Lubbock, with three of the following four games on the schedule coming on the road. The Lady Raiders will travel to face Texas (Jan. 15) and Kansas (Jan. 18) with a home contest against Oklahoma on Wednesday Jan. 22 and a road game at reigning national champion Baylor on Jan. 25.

Tech will welcome Oklahoma State into United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1 before heading back out on the road for its second matchup of the season with Kansas State.

The Lady Raiders open a mini, two-game homestand beginning on Saturday, Feb. 9 against Texas, and wrapping up with Kansas on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

After a trip to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Feb. 15, Texas Tech will host Baylor on Tuesday, Feb. 18, followed by road trips to Iowa State (Feb. 23) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 26).

The Lady Raiders will wrap up the home schedule with games against TCU (March 1) and West Virginia (March 4) in Lubbock, before finishing out the regular season at Oklahoma (March 7).

For the first time since 2012, the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be held in Kansas City in 2020. The annual tournament is set for Thursday, March 12 through Sunday, March 15. The winner earns the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

TEXAS TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location

Nov. 14 Sam Houston State Lubbock, TX

Nov. 18 Florida A&M Lubbock, TX

Nov. 22 Northwestern State (La.) Lubbock, TX

Nov. 29-30 San Diego Tournament San Diego, Calif.

(San Diego, IPFW, Monmouth)

Dec. 4 Ole Miss^ Lubbock, TX

Dec. 15 Houston Baptist Lubbock, TX

Dec. 17 Prairie View A&M% Lubbock, TX

Dec. 20 Arkansas Pine Bluff Lubbock, TX

Dec. 22 Louisiana Monroe Lubbock, TX

Dec. 29 UTSA Lubbock, TX

Jan. 3 Iowa State * Lubbock, TX

Jan. 8 at TCU * Fort Worth, TX

Jan. 11 Kansas State * Lubbock, TX

Jan. 15 at Texas * Austin, TX

Jan. 18 at Kansas * Lawrence, KS

Jan. 22 Oklahoma * Lubbock, TX

Jan. 25 at Baylor * Waco, TX

Feb. 1 Oklahoma State * Lubbock, TX

Feb. 5 at Kansas State * Manhattan, KS

Feb. 9 Texas *# Lubbock, TX

Feb. 12 Kansas * Lubbock, TX

Feb. 15 at West Virginia * Morgantown, WV

Feb. 18 Baylor * Lubbock, TX

Feb. 23 at Iowa State * Ames, IA

Feb. 26 at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, OK

March 1 TCU * Lubbock, TX

March 4 West Virginia *& Lubbock, TX

March 7 at Oklahoma * Norman, OK

*Conference game

^Big 12/SEC Challenge

%Education Day

#Pink Game

&Senior Night

