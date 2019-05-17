Big Apple Big Promposal

A teenager in New York wanted to make a big impression on his girlfriend with his promposal, and he couldn’t have done it any bigger than in the center of the biggest city in America.

Kyle Gelber was able to use a large billboard in Times Square to ask Phoebe Spar to the prom.

It turns out that Kyle’s father is friends with the CEO of T-Mobile, which owns the billboard and arranged for the promposal to happen.

As Phoebe walked through Times Square, Kyle suddenly appeared on the billboard holding a sign asking her to the prom.

Naturally, Phoebe was pretty impressed and said yes.