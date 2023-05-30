96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Big Chicken is Coming to Lubbock

May 30, 2023
Attention all chicken lovers! Big Chicken, founded by basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, is coming to Lubbock! Expected to open later this year, Big Chicken will offer chicken selections with a twist, inspired by O’Neal’s childhood favorites mixed with current flavors.

At Big Chicken, one can enjoy crispy chicken sandwiches such as the Big and Sloppy, with onion rings and mac n’ cheese added on, and tenders and sides including Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese. To pair with the chicken, one can also order a hand-crafted shake.

Big Chicken will be located off Milwaukee at 7411. For more, check out Big Chicken’s website here and their Facebook here.

