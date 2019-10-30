      Weather Alert

Bill Murray Reveals He Applied For A Job At P.F. Chang’s

Oct 30, 2019 @ 9:30am
Closeup of chef hands preparing japanese food. Japanese chef making sushi at restaurant. Young chef serving traditional japanese sushi served on a black stone plate.

Bill Murray has done something that most celebs wouldn’t even think about doing.

The actor recently applied for a job at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport.

He made the confession during a recent interview, but didn’t reveal the position.

Murray just said it looked like the best time.

Do you think managers would have hired him for a job?

