Bill Murray Reveals He Applied For A Job At P.F. Chang’s

Bill Murray has done something that most celebs wouldn’t even think about doing.

The actor recently applied for a job at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport.

He made the confession during a recent interview, but didn’t reveal the position.

Murray just said it looked like the best time.

Do you think managers would have hired him for a job?