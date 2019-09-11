Billy Currington stages impromptu Saturday benefit in Key West for victims of Hurricane Dorian

ABC/Image Group LABilly Currington’s home in Tybee Island, Georgia narrowly missed being hit by Hurricane Dorian last week. But his home-away-from-home in the Bahamas — and his friends and family there — were not so lucky.

So this Saturday, Billy plans to perform two benefit concerts in Key West, Florida for the islands.

“After seeing the impact Hurricane Dorian had on the Bahamas, I felt I had do something,” Billy says. “I looked online for organizations already in motion, helping out the island of Green Turtle Cay, which I came to know when we shot the video for ‘People Are Crazy.’”

Billy will first play the Key West Cares show at the Key West Theatre, which starts September 14 at 7 p.m. You can find more information about the fundraiser online.

Afterwards, he’ll make his way to Sunset Pier at Ocean Key Resort on Zero Duval Street to play a show with his full band at 8:30. The show is free, with money being raised solely from donations and local sponsorships.

“Most of all, I can’t wait to hang and see people gather together for the love of the Bahamas,” Billy adds.

Fans can expect to hear Billy’s dozen number-one hits, as well as his latest single, “Details.”

