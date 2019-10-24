Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs lead American Music Awards country nominations
Thanks to his collaboration on the record-breaking 19-week number-one hit “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray Cyrus leads all country nominees for this year’s American Music Awards, with four nods. Ironically, none of them are in the country music categories.
Billy Ray is nominated in the Collaboration of the Year category for the track with rapper Lil Nas X, as well as Favorite Music Video, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song and Favorite Pop/Rock song.
When it comes to the actual country categories, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs lead the way with four nods each, including Favorite Country Song for, respectively, “Speechless” and “Beautiful Crazy.”
Luke is also the only country artist in the New Artist of the Year category, plus he’s up for Favorite Country Male Artist. Dan + Shay are up for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Duo or Group.
Other country stars with multiple nominees include Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown.
The 2019 American Music Awards air November 24 on ABC.
Here are the AMA country music nominees:
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
And here are the categories in which country artists are also nominated:
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
Ariana Grande “7 rings”
Halsey “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”
