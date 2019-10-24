Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs lead American Music Awards country nominations

dick clark productionsThanks to his collaboration on the record-breaking 19-week number-one hit “Old Town Road,” Billy Ray Cyrus leads all country nominees for this year’s American Music Awards, with four nods. Ironically, none of them are in the country music categories.

Billy Ray is nominated in the Collaboration of the Year category for the track with rapper Lil Nas X, as well as Favorite Music Video, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song and Favorite Pop/Rock song.

When it comes to the actual country categories, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs lead the way with four nods each, including Favorite Country Song for, respectively, “Speechless” and “Beautiful Crazy.”

Luke is also the only country artist in the New Artist of the Year category, plus he’s up for Favorite Country Male Artist. Dan + Shay are up for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Duo or Group.

Other country stars with multiple nominees include Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown.

The 2019 American Music Awards air November 24 on ABC.

Here are the AMA country music nominees:

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty



FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

And here are the categories in which country artists are also nominated:

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Ariana Grande “7 rings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.