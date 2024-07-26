Black Business Expo
July 26, 2024 6:17AM CDT
Join us for an extraordinary showcase of talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship at the 2024 Black Business Expo! The 2024 Black Business Expo will be a 2 day celebration of black businesses in the west Texas area.
Networking Mixer
August 2nd, 7pm-8:30pm
East Lubbock Art House
405 M.L.K. Jr Blvd Suite B
(RSVP to [email protected] | 903.316.2735)
Business Expo
August 3rd, 12pm-4pm
Lubbock Adult Activity Center
2001 19th Street
*All events are Free
Held in conjunction with National Black Business Month
Theme: “Stronger Together”
What to expect:
Business Exhibitions: Explore a vibrant marketplace featuring a selection of black-owned businesses spanning various industries. Discover and support the incredible talent right here in the west Texas area.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, potential collaborators, and mentors.
Cultural Showcase: Experience the diversity that makes our community strong and resilient.
How to participate:
Exhibitor Opportunities: Showcase your business to a diverse and engaged audience. tinyurl.com/BBEvendorapp
Black Business Expo is a showcase for Lubbock Black Owned Business. The event will feature businesses and vendors who operate in the West Texas area. Patrons will have the opportunity to visit with, buy, book and network with registered vendors. Patrons will see some of their favs, while also being introduced to unknown businesses.
The event is open to the entire West Texas community!
Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate, support, and uplift our local Black-owned businesses. Together, let’s build a stronger, more prosperous future for our community!
