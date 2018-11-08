Black Gains 2-1 Series Advantage with 7-2 Win Sunday

Parker Kelly went 3-for-5 and Cameron Warren knocked in three RBIs for the black team in the win.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Black team jumped out to a 3-1 advantage after two frames and never looked back as it claimed a 7-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park in Game 3 of the five-game Red & Black Series.

Senior Cameron Warren opened the scoring with a two-run home run to left field in the top of the second as the black team would put up three in the second, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth to carry a comfortable 7-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Warren finished 1-for-3 on the day with three RBI, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. Sophomore infielder Parker Kelly, meanwhile, finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI along with a run scored for his second multi-hit game of the weekend.

Freshman right-hander Hunter Dobbins got the win for the black team, tossing three innings and giving up one run on two hits. Juniors Dane Haveman and Andrew Davis followed with 3.0 innings of combined relief, yielding just two hits while striking out a pair. John Henry Gonzalez recorded two strikeouts in the seventh to close out the game.

Freshmen outfielders Max Marusak and Brock Martin led the Red team at the plate with multi-hit efforts. Marusak reached base three times on he day, going 2-for-3 with a walk scoring a run thanks to some savvy base running in which he stole two bases. Martin, meanwhile, finished 2-for-4 with the first run of the game for the red team.

Erikson Lanning was tagged with the loss after giving up three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings of work. Senior Zayne Willems and junior Ryan Keesee and Connor Queen rounded out the final 3.2 innings for the Red squad, combining to yield four runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Following Warren’s home run, the Black squad added one more in the second on a base hit to right from junior Brian Klein. The red team got one back in the bottom-half of the second with a sac fly from freshman infielder Jose Gonzalez that brought home Martin.

After two scoreless innings, the Black team extended its lead with three more runs in the fifth. Warren drew a leadoff walk and then stole second before scoring on a double from Kelly. Freshman outfielder Tanner O’Tremba would knock in Kelly with a double of his own before scoring on a bases-loaded walk to Warren two batters later.

Sophomore Easton Murrell crossed the plate in the sixth to make it a 7-1 ballgame. After reaching on an error, he was moved to third and scored on a sac fly from freshman catcher Cole Stilwell. The Red squad put three base runners on in the seventh but Marusak was the only one to reach home as a strikeout from Gonzalez and throw down to first ended the game.

The Black team has now won consecutive games after rallying for a dramatic 9-8 win Friday and owns a 2-1 lead in the five-game series.

Ty Parker