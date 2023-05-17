96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake is thrilled Reba’s joining ‘The Voice’: There’s “no one better”

May 17, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Share
NBC

Blake Shelton is thrilled that country queen Reba McEntire is joining The Voice as its newest coach.

“[There’s] no one better than Reba, honestly,” Blake told ET in an interview. “To be honest, and I don’t mean this as a dig to anybody, I’m shocked that they got her. I mean, Reba is an icon.”

“Getting her to even be a mentor on the show, I was going, ‘Whoa!’” he continues. “There’s been a handful of artists over the years, like Dolly [Parton], and we had Bette Midler, we’ve had Taylor Swift … Reba is one of those to me that’s like, ‘Oh my God, we got Reba! Reba’s coming in!’ Even though I know her on a friendship level, I’ve never gotten away from that.”

Reba will join Niall HoranGwen Stefani and John Legend as The Voice‘s season 24 coaches. Most recently, the “Fancy” singer appeared on the show’s latest season as a mega mentor.

Meanwhile, Blake is departing from The Voice after a whopping 23 seasons.

The Voice season 24 will premiere in fall 2023 on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Dont Know About YouChris Lane
3:57pm
TouchJosh Abbott Band
3:54pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
3:47pm
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:44pm
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
3:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting
4

Why Luke Combs Couldn't Sing The Song He Wrote For Gabby Barrett Himself
5

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors